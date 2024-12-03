Drug peddler arrested, cannabis seized

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Dec: The Naharlagun police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Ganga Bahadur Thapa (30), and seized a sizeable amount of cannabis from his possession.

Based on credible information that Thapa was smuggling cannabis from Assam and selling it in the capital region, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev arrested Thapa from his apartment in the Kankarnallah bridge area here. Upon search of his body, three pouches of cannabis, weighing 20 grams, were seized, and further search of his rented premises resulted in the seizure of 104 plastic pouches and a polythene bag containing 1,500 grams of cannabis.

A case [u/s 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act] has been registered at the Naharlagun police station in this regard.