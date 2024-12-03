Science teachers’ orientation camp underway

PASIGHAT, 2 Dec: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) launched a three-day science teachers’ orientation camp at the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan here in East Siang district on 2 December.

Themed ‘Chhote scientists’, the camp is being organised in collaboration with Jnana Prabodhini’s Educational Activity Research Centre, Pune, under the CSR initiative of the KPIT.

The programme is aimed at enhancing the teaching practices of primary EVS and secondary science teachers of Vidya Niketans, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas of Siang and East Siang districts, the Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Khela, Tirap district, and other schools, including Sri Sri Vidya Mandir, Pasighat and Siang Model Higher Secondary School, Pasighat.

The training is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, focusing on activity-based learning methodologies designed by Jnana Prabodhini.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, ASVS joint secretary Kaling Dai commended Jnana Prabodhini and the KPIT for selecting ASVS schools for this transformative initiative. He emphasised the importance of such programmes in equipping educators with innovative, hands-on teaching strategies that make science engaging and relevant for students.

During the first session, the participants were introduced to the programme’s key modules through a video presentation by Jnana Prabodhini. Topics included observation skills, energy in everyday life, material orientation, and action planning.

The training will involve interactive, activity-based sessions designed to enhance the pedagogical approach of teachers. The camp is aimed at serving as a platform to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical applications, fostering a stimulating learning environment, the ASVS informed in a release.