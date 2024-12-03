CoSAAP mourns SMO’s demise

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Rumy Chowlu Lingu, who breathed her last on 26 November in Guwahati, Assam.

Late Lingu is survived by her husband and two sons.

Born on 12 August, 1978, Lingu had completed her bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery from the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Guwahati, Assam, in 2003 and doctor of medicine [Ayurveda] in 2007. She had joined state government service as a medical officer (Ayurveda) on 9 November, 2009.

The CoSAAP president and the secretary-general visited the bereaved family and observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul, on behalf of the state government employees.

Te CoSAAP urged the state government, particularly the health department, to “render immediate relief services to the bereaved family.”