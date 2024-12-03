Minor girl rescued, 2 kidnappers arrested

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: A joint operation by the Naharlagun police and the Assam Police led to the arrest of two individuals and the rescue of an 11-year-old girl in Naharlagun.

The police team arrested one Bheta Chakma (45) and his wife Menaki Chakma on Monday from Naharlagun. Both are residents of Karbi Anglong, Assam.

“The operation was carried out by a team from the Naharlagun police, led by Inspector K Dev and SI Sunny Hodong, working closely with the Assam Police, under the guidance of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo. Their teamwork ensured the safe recovery of the girl and the apprehension of the accused,” the Naharlagun police informed in a release, adding that the rescued girl and the accused have been handed over to the Assam Police for further legal action.