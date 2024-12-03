Wangsu visits CTCRI to explore collaboration to boost tuber crop production in Arunachal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, 2 Dec: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Monday visited the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here in Kerala to explore advanced agricultural practices and potential collaborations to boost tuber crop production in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the institute’s senior scientists and officials, Wangsu highlighted the importance of the CTCRI’s expertise in tuber crop research and its relevance for Arunachal’s agriculture.

“It’s an inspiring experience to witness the dedication and innovations here. Ensuring that such advancements reach farmers across India, especially in Arunachal Pradesh, is essential,” he said.

Wangsu underscored the growing challenges posed by climate change and global warming.

“Global warming is impacting our growth patterns and the future of food security is at stake. Tuber crops could be a vital solution for our people in the long run,” he said.

The minister called for a structured and extensive partnership with the CTCRI, suggesting collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendras and a comprehensive roadmap for the future.

“This visit must go beyond formality. It should lead to actionable strategies that raise the business potential of tuber crops in Arunachal Pradesh while ensuring food security for our people,” he said.

The programme, themed ‘Tuber crops in agri-food systems in Arunachal Pradesh’, featured presentations by the principal and senior scientists, showcasing the CTCRI’s 62 years of achievements.

Topics included improved tuber crop varieties, bio-fortified sweet potatoes and yams, and technologies for value-added products like chips and noodles.

The minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to tuber crop development, stating, “The Arunachal Pradesh government is serious about leveraging tuber crops to ensure food security and boost market-driven agricultural activities. Collaboration with the CTCRI will help us chart the right path for our farmers and our future.”

The visit was part of Wangsu’s broader initiative to study advanced agricultural technologies across India, fostering innovation and collaboration to uplift Arunachal’s agricultural landscape.