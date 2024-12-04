ANSU members arrested over burning of ballot boxes, granted bail

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Four members of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), identified as Takam Tame, Anil Sangdo, Ngurang Pepu and Charu Majo, were arrested by the capital police for allegedly setting ablaze ballot boxes containing ANSU election materials at Siddhartha Hall here on Monday. They were later released on bail.

The Itanagar superintendent of police informed that the incident occurred when a team led by Duty Magistrate Khoda Bath (EAC, Naharlagun) and supported by law enforcement officials undertook the task of seizing election materials related to the ANSU elections from Siddhartha Hall, in compliance with the district magistrate’s order.

The duty officer, accompanied by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Inspector Takhe Tasso (2nd OC, Itanagar) and a police team arrived at Siddhartha Halland the SDPO contacted the ANSU election commission member Techi Sanjay to facilitate the process, the SP informed.

While Sanjay initially resisted, he later agreed to assist, and the team awaited his arrival.

“Before the operation could commence, ANSU president Lezen Gyadi, general secretary Mai Aram Camdir, and a group of supporters arrived at the scene, disrupting the process,” the SP added.

The SP further informed that, during the standoff, a faction of the gathered mob forcibly entered the hall and set fire to three ballot boxes containing election materials.

“Based on a written complaint filed by Duty Magistrate Khoda Bath, an FIR has been registered. The accused have been made to join the legal process, and investigations are ongoing,” the SP informed.

Putting rumours to rest, he further clarified that former ANSU president Nabam Dodum has not been apprehended.

The SP further informed that the “vice president ballot boxes remain in police custody as per court directives.”

The police authorities strongly condemned the incident, terming it deliberate obstruction of lawful procedures, and assured the public that those responsible would be held accountable.