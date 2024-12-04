Singhi strikes double medals at 11th C’wealth Karate Championship

ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Ace karate player Mesom Singhi of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold and a bronze medal in the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship, which was held in Durban, South Africa, on 30 November and 1 December.

Kata specialist Singhi clinched the gold in the Commonwealth Cup and the bronze in the Elite Championship category.

This was her third participation in the Commonwealth karate tournament.

She had won a gold medal in the 9th Commonwealth Karate Championship in South Africa in 2018, and a bronze medal in the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championship, Birmingham, UK, in 2022.

She is currently training in Hyderabad.