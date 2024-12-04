Keyum Tayeng wins gold in powerlifting

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 3 Dec: Keyum Tayeng, son of Tajom Tayeng, from Parbuk village in Lower Dibang Valley district, won the gold medal in the junior category of the 4th Tinsukia District Powerlifting Championship-2024 organised by Power Lifting India at Digboi.

This is the second gold won by the 19-year-old student of JNC Pasighat, who started powerlifting just two years back. He had won his first gold on 14 September, 2024 in the state-level powerlifting championship which was held in Guwahati (Assam) by the World Powerlifting Congress.

Tayeng will be representing Arunachal Pradesh in the National Powerlifting Championship-2025, which will be held in January in Noida. He plans to join weightlifting after completing his graduation, and believes that one day he will represent the state and India in weightlifting at the Olympics.