Solution to every disease lies in jungle, says herbal medicine expert Lego

[ Ashish Gaur ]

PASIGHAT, 3 Dec: In the remote forests of Arunachal Pradesh, where verdant landscapes conceal age-old secrets, Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego, also known as the ‘Adi Queen of Herbs’, is on a mission to reclaim India’s natural wealth.

For over 30 years, this medicinal plant expert has been treating chronic illnesses like cancer and kidney disease using herbal remedies sourced from the jungle.

While her work has brought hope to countless patients, Lego is outspoken about what she sees as the exploitation of India.

“India is becoming an ATM for foreigners (drug companies, hospitals). Foreigners are earning from India. I want to eliminate diseases, but some people have made it their business,” Lego says.

She firmly believes that the solution to every disease lies in the jungle.

“If there is a jungle, then everything will be auspicious. That is why the animals and birds of the forest do not fall ill.”

Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that nature holds the answer to humanity’s ailments – a conviction she has proven by treating conditions like cancer, tumours and lung diseases with her herbal remedies.

Lego’s work draws patients from across India and abroad.

Despite her success, Lego faces resistance, particularly from practitioners of modern medicine. “Most of my enemies are modern medicine practitioners,” she says candidly.

“In this country, the traitor wins. Bhagat Singh was hanged by the people of this country; the situation is still the same. These doctors want to profit from other people’s pain and tears. They have made disease their business,” she says.

Her outspoken criticism of the commercialisation of healthcare underlines her commitment to her mission. “I want to end disease, not make it a business,” she asserts.

She believes that modern medicine is essential in emergencies but insists that if patients have time, natural medicines can completely cure their diseases.

Since beginning her work over 30 years ago, Lego has treated thousands without external funding.

“I didn’t charge for treatment from 1995 to 2019. Now I do, because every month, Rs 8 lakh goes into salaries and supplies,” she explains. About 10-20 patients visit her clinic every day.

Her impact has reached global shores, with her remedies now finding their way to London, America, and beyond. “Researchers and fellows come here to learn. Everything is open – learn by doing, learn by watching,” she says.

For Lego, the jungle is not just a source of medicine; it is a symbol of hope and a testament to nature’s power to heal. As she continues to treat patients, her work serves as a reminder of the untapped potential of India’s natural heritage and the need to preserve it.

She holds an MSc in agriculture and worked as a government servant before starting her own practice. She was conferred the Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu in April this year. (PTI)