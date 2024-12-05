Basar poised to be tourist destination: DC

BASAR, 4 Dec: Leparada deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng said that Basar is poised to become a tourist destination.

“With the conduct of annual events like ‘Bascon & Brute’ in the district, the footfall of both local and foreign tourists will multiply in coming times,” the DC said as he addressed a ‘Homestay and Hospitality training’ for all the registered homestay owners and tour operators of the district, in order to upgrade their skills for quality hospitality services.

He advised all the participants to acquire essential skill and knowledge of hospitality from the training programme which was organised by the tourism department, in collaboration with the Leparada district administration on Tuesday.

Tayeng emphasized on the need of ensuring cleanliness, providing safe and comfortable environment for the visiting guests. He opined that tourism is fast becoming a major sector for self-sustainability as well as local economic growth.

SP Thupten Jambey informed the participants about the provisions of ‘Protected Area Permit (PAP)’ that is in place for foreign nationals arriving in the state. He asked the homestay owners/ tour operators to strictly comply with the guidelines and provisions under PAP.

Earlier, district tourism officer T.K Kopak urged the homestay owners/ tour operators to enhance their skill and knowledge through the training.

Hands-on demonstration on housekeeping was also conducted by the resource persons during the training. (DIPRO)