Serving, consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants, public places in Assam to be banned: Sarma

NEW DELHI, 4 Dec: The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

“We have decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotel and public places,” he told a press conference here.

Sarma said the current law on beef consumption is strong but there has been no prohibition in consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels and religious or social gathering so far.

“Now, we have decided to make the law stronger to put a complete ban on consumption of beef in public places too in Assam,” he said. (PTI)