Orientation module on women & children’s rights commences at Ane’s Home

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Ane’s Home, located within the Women Police Station (WPS) here, commenced an orientation module for women and children, themed “End to violation of women and children rights,” in collaboration with the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and the Capital Police.

Ane’s Home has been chosen both as the venue and facilitator for this initiative.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by principal secretary home Kaling Tayeng and IGP (crime) Apur Bitin and both lauded the efforts of the Capital Police for creating Ane’s Home, terming it “a model facility” that should be replicated in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

They highlighted the importance of addressing societal evils and urged the children, Panchayati Raj leaders, and SHG members to actively collaborate with the police and government to combat such issues.

The dignitaries expressed hope that the training sessions will empower participants to safeguard themselves and others in their communities.

The orientation module, which will span over the next two months, aims to raise awareness about critical issues such as child marriage, child abuse, child safety and women’s safety.

The training sessions will be held at Ane’s Home and will extend across various Panchayats and regions of Papum Pare district, ensuring comprehensive outreach and community participation.

This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of the Arunachal Pradesh government through Capital Police, department of Panchayati Raj and SIRD&PR to create an inclusive and safe society for women and children, SP Capital Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The inaugural event saw enthusiastic participation from school-going children, Panchayati Raj leaders, and members of Self-Help Groups from the Papum Pare region.

“The initiative aligns with the Supreme Court’s directives on addressing societal evils such as child marriage and child abuse,” the SP said.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Panchayati Raj & rural development secretary Sonal Swaroop and SIRD&PR director Habung Lampung.