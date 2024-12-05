Complete multi-purpose vendors market project within Jan deadline: Kaso

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Advisor to the minister for urban affairs and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has called for completion of the ‘Multi-Purpose Vendors Market’ at Naharlagun project within January 2025.

Kaso said this while chairing a review meeting with officials from Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (ISCDCL) and representatives from TAS Foundries Pvt. Ltd. at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday, to discuss progress on the ‘Multi-Purpose Vendors Market’ at Naharlagun.

Kaso emphasized the importance of adhering to the project deadline of January 2025, with no extension to be granted and directed the contractor to commence work on an additional

two floors (3rd and 4th floors) of the market structure on a war footing, citing its significance for the public. He assured that approval would be sought from the state government for the additional floors.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the project site by the end of December 2024 to review progress.

Review of overall smart city projects were also held in the meeting.

CEO of ISCDCL Dahey Sangno reported that 20 projects have been completed to date, with 12 ongoing projects expected to meet their respective deadlines.