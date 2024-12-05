Infrastructure for upcoming JMFC court in Shi-Yomi to be set up by Feb

TATO, 4 Dec: Infrastructure for the upcoming court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in Shi-Yomi district would be set up by the end of February 2025, informed Shi-Yomi deputy commissioner Liyi Bagra on Wednesday.

He was speaking during a felicitation programme of various achievers (academic, sports, state and central govt service) and others at the inaugural ceremony of Podi-Barbi festival 2024, organised by Boh Ramo Bokar Welfare Society (BRBWS) here.

Applauding the diverse culture of the district, the DC said, “Each community (Boh, Ramo, Bokar and Memba) has its own unique customs and traditions which they take pride in.”

The DC also appealed to the BRBWS to help and support the district administration in making Tato a ‘Model Headquarter.’

ADC Tumge Loya and SP S.K Thongon were also present on the occasion.

Those who were felicitated during the programme include, Civil Service officer Tayor Jempen, first para military Tayom Pudur, NIT registrar Rajen Pudur, advocate Bote Yuto, Dr. Tachi Kochung, Dr. Boki Yuto, Dr. Kosen Jida, Dr. Nasi Koje, Dr. Amin Diru, Dr. Takar Koje, Mariya Yabu, Jyoti Mane and others.