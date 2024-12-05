GOC & Governor hold discussion on Army’s Sadbhavana projects

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Mountain Division, Major General V.S Deshpande met Governor K.T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday where they discussed the international border, the Vibrant Village program, and the Army’s execution of Sadbhavana projects, aimed at benefiting the local population.

The Governor commended the officers and troops of the 2 Mountain Division for their vigilance along the borders and their successful implementation of Sadbhavana projects for the well-being of the local population. He suggested procuring perishable goods from the local community near the Army stations, which would enable the troops to get fresh vegetables and help the rural economy.

The Governor also had a threadbare discussion with the GOC about the Vibrant Border Village programme. He said that the programme would benefit both the armed forces and the local population in the border areas.

The Governor, who attended the ‘Walong Day’ commemoration, congratulated the GOC and his team on the successful celebration of the month-long event. He said that the programme promoted a sense of pride amongst the local communities to be part of the Sino-Indian War of 1962. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)