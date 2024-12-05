Disallowed to ask questions on Jaishankar’s China statement, opposition MPs walk out of RS

NEW DELHI, 4 Dec: Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being disallowed to seek clarifications on a statement made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on India-China relations.

The minister, who had given an identical statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, addressed the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday on India-China relations and also talked about the recent disengagement in Ladakh.

Soon after his statement, opposition MPs wanted to seek some clarifications on the issue. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow it, resulting in an uproar in the House briefly.

Opposition members led by the Congress and other parties staged a walkout as several of them wanted clarifications.

While the TMC MPs were not a part of the walkout, the Congress was joined by the Left parties, RJD and some others.

As the Chair did not allow questions, opposition MPs staged a walkout. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was among those who led the opposition MPs in the walkout.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala later told reporters that the Congress MPs wanted to ask questions from the external affairs minister.

He said the opposition members wanted to know that when the prime minister had said that no one had entered the country, then what was the agreement with China all about.

“It is clear that the prime minister had given a wrong statement in 2020 and an unsuccessful attempt has been made by the government to clarify it in Parliament,” Surjewala told reporters.