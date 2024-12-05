Bomdila begins Gorshey for Dalai Lama

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 4 Dec: Exhibiting devotion to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the Buddhist community of the town enthusiastically participated in Gorshey, a form of circle dance, at the Thubchog Gatsel Ling (TGL) monastery, initiated by the Bomdila Buddhist Society (BBS) on Wednesday evening.

On the occasion, Dechin Dolkar, general secretary of BBS, said, “Gorshey is a circle dance dedicated to the Dalai Lama for his long and healthy life. Gorshey will be performed every Wednesday, as Wednesday is considered the soul-day (la-za) of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama. Wednesday is called Lha-Kar (White Wednesday) and is celebrated to express devotion to His Holiness.”

“Along with all six tribes of the district-Aka (Hrusso), Bugun, Monpa, Sartang, Sajolang and Sherdukpen-Gorkha, Tibetan and Bhutanese people, all in their traditional attires, joined today’s Gorshey with great devotion,” she added, saying, “Gorshey will be performed every Wednesday.”

According to some sources, Gorshey in contemporary times began in Tibet after 1970, in praise of and for the longevity of the Dalai Lama. It is also celebrated around the world on the same day, with one rhythm and one purpose.