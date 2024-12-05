Governor conveys Podi Barbi greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the state in general and to Ramo, Pailibo and Bokar brethren of Adi community in particular on the festive occasion of Podi Barbi. He expressed his hope that the festival will usher in happiness, good harvest and prosperity in the society.

In his message, the Governor said that festivals serve as vital carriers of this heritage, preserving and promoting our cultural treasures.

“In our agrarian society, many celebrations are deeply connected to agriculture, and Podi Barbi is a shining example. Our social customs, values, rituals and folklore are the pillars of our cultural heritage, linking us to our roots.

These timeless traditions, handed down through generations, are a testament to the wisdom and legacy of our ancestors. As we celebrate, let us cherish these traditions, honouring our past while keeping our cultural spirit alive for future generations,” he said.

On the occasion of Podi Barbi, I offer my prayers to Almighty Donyi Polo for peace and prosperity for everyone, the Governor said in his message. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)