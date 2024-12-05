Coordination meeting resolves to improve students’ enrollment, academic performance of Koyu GHSS

LIKABALI, 4 Dec: The officials of education department, school authority and public of Koyu circle during a school development-cum-coordination meeting on Wednesday resolved to improve student enrollment and improve the academic performance of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Koyu students. The meeting further decided to implement the 80% attendance norm for CBSE board examinations in letter and spirit. Students failing to fulfill 80% attendance shall be debarred to appear board examination as per CBSE rule, it said.

During the meeting held at the Koyu GHSS in order to address the consistent poor academic performance of students in board examinations and other developmental activities of the school, the meeting further resolved that the subject teachers should ensure completion of the syllabus on time and conduct revision, remedial and extra classes in the school till 1 February and no student shall be released prior to that.

It was resolved to post a sincere and dedicated principal to improve the school’s performance through effective school administration and allow incumbent vice-principal Rimo Kadu to function full-fledged until a dedicated principal is posted.

The meeting also resolved to form a GHSS Koyu alumni association.

Earlier, Lower Siang DDSE Marte Koyu highlighted the need for thorough discussion on the issue of poor performance of the students, citing multiple reasons such as student absenteeism, parental negligence, teacher insincerity and weak school administration. He appealed to Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu and director of secondary education (DSE) Marken Kadu to provide fund for basic required infrastructure development.

Further, he appealed to the teachers and the students to cultivate the habits of self-discipline and punctuality.

Representing Koyu GHSS, Keni Koyu attributed the poor performance to students’ absenteeism and wrong parenting.

Marken Kadu emphasized the need for improving student enrollment and assured support from the education department.

MLA Tojir Kadu, who is an alumnus of Koyu GHSS, stressed the importance of forming a GHSS alumni association. He appealed to students to focus on studies, strive for excellence and make their lives better. He also urged parents to guide and monitor their children, emphasizing the importance of parental attention. MLA assured to extend cooperation for development of school.

ADC Hq Mokar Riba assured that the district administration will extend all possible help and take strict action against absentee employees. He also assured to take follow-up action with concerned authorities for the immediate installation of mobile network in the area.

Koyu ZPM Nyagom Padu, GHSS alumni, gaon buras, PRI leaders and members of Ramle-Banggo Student Union, and general public of Koyu circle attended the meeting. (DIPRO)