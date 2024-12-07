Injured black panther rescued

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 6 Dec: A seriously injured black panther was rescued on Friday from the Roing-Tezu Trans Arunachal Highway, near Paya area. As of now, it is receiving treatment at the Roing mini-zoo in Lower Dibang Valley district.

As per reports, the animal has serious head injuries,which is speculated have been caused by a high-impact collision with some moving vehicle. Hence, it is speculated to be a case of hit and run.

Roing DFO (Wildlife) Mito Rumi informed, “We received information about the injured black panther via DFO Tezu. Being the nearest rescue centre, the animal was immediately brought to the Roing mini-zoo for treatment. It had to be taken to the veterinary hospital, and after a successful clinical procedure it is back in the mini-zoo, where it will be monitored to recovery. It is stable for now; however, if the situation gets out of our capacity, we will contact higher authority and work accordingly.”

When asked about their future course of action, Rumi said, “If the team of experts say that the animal is fit to be released back in the wild, we will do so, but for now we are working on ensuring its early recovery.”

The panther was transported to Roing under the supervision of Tezu (Lohit) DFO Tobang Pertin. The whole rescue was a combined effort of the Lohit forest division and the Mehao wildlife division.

A black panther is a big cat with a black coat that is a melanistic variant of the leopard or jaguar.