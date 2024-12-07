APAKA karatekas shine at 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The trio of Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo and Sunday Bokar from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Association (APAKA), representing India, won a gold medal in the senior male team kata at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships (Elite), which was held recently in Durban, South Africa.

(Abab) Sangdo also won a bronze medal in the senior individual male kata [elite], while (John) Sangdo secured a silver medal in the individual male kata (elite) U-21 category.

In the para male championship, Atum Sono won a gold medal.

Lipin Ete won a bronze medal in the individual female U-21 elite category, the APAKA informed in a release.

Meanwhile, the karatekas from the APAKA, representing India, clinched five gold medals, five silver and an an equal number of bronze medals at the 11th Commonwealth Club Karate Championships.

The trio of Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo and Sunday Bokar also clinched the team gold medal in the senior male kata in the club karate championships.

Lipin Ete won a gold medal in the individual female U-21 kata event, while John Sangdo won a gold medal in the individual U-21 male kata.

Ete also won a bronze medal in the senior female individual kata.

Rajesh Flago won a gold medal in the senior male team kumite, while Shanti Sikom won the fifth gold medal in the senior female below 50 kg individual kumite.

Abab Sangdo won a silver medal in the individual senior male kata and Sunday Bokar a silver in individual senior male kata.

Doni Neri won a silver medal in the senior male individual kumite in the below 84 kg category, while the team comprising Mimi Ramching, Nani Lerik and Shanti Sikom won a silver medal in the senior female team kumite.

Mimi Ramching and Rajesh Flago won a bronze medal each in senior female individual kumite in below 61 kg category and senior male kumite in below 75 kg category, respectively.

Mepung Lamgu won a silver medal in the female U-21 individual kumite, while Bhadur Ekke (-61 kg)and Nanu Taku won a bronze medal each in the senior male individual kumite and senior male team kumite, respectively.

Team India was declared overall winner of the event with 21 gold, 8 silver and 21 bronze medals, the release added.