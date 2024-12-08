APLS honours noted writers Dr Nyori & Dr Zirdo on 19th foundation day

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on Friday felicitated two prominent writers of the state – Dr Tai Nyori and Dr Takop Zirdo – for their immense contributions to the literary world.

A team of the APLS, led by its president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, formally handed over a citation and a memento each to the writers at their residences in Naharlagun and Pappu Nallah, as part of the APLS’ 19th foundation day celebration.

Dr Nyori, who retired as the registrar of the Arunachal University (now Rajiv Gandhi University), was born on 1 January, 1947, in Pero village in the then Siang district of the NEFA.

After completing his schooling from the Along (now Aalo) high school and college education from St Anthony’sCollege and St Edmund’s College in Shillong (Meghalaya), he did his master’s degree in history from Gauhati University.

He was the second person from Arunachal Pradesh to obtain a PhD degree. He served as a lecturer of history at JN College, Pasighat and the government college (now DNG College), Itanagar. He also served RGU as controller of examination.

Dr Nyori has been working for preservation and promotion of the indigenous faith and culture from his student days. He became the first president of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, and was instrumental in fighting against proselytization of the local people.

Dr Nyori started writing songs, folktales and essays in Galo, Adi, Assamese, English and Hindi languages from his school days. He is the author of the books The History and Culture of Adis, and Freedom Movement in the Twilight: Tribal Patriotism in the North-East Frontier Tracts of India. Besides these, he has written many articles which were published in newspapers, magazines, souvenirs,etc.

Dr Zirdo, who is regarded as an untiring warrior of protecting and developing the Galo language, was born on 23 April, 1958 in Zirdo village in the then Siang district. He is by profession a paediatrician. He did his schooling from the Along (now Aalo) government higher secondary school, and his MBBS from the Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. He did his postgraduation in paediatrics from the Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science, Imphal (Manipur) and became first a paediatric doctor of Arunachal.

Dr Zirdo has contributed immensely to the promotion of the Galo language. He was instrumental in developing the Galo script (Galo ennam) as the president of the Galo Language Development Committee, under the aegis of the Galo Welfare Society.

Dr Zirdo is a poet par excellence who composes poems in Hindi and Galo languages. He published his poetry book Mvii-‘momii, which became immensely popular among the readers. He also penned down many lyrics in the Galo language. He was an active member of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society and served the society as its vicepresident for a term.

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak, cultural secretary Sokhep Kri, APLS Delhi and Tirap branches’ general secretaries Jummi Yomcha and Wanggo Socia, and executive member Biki Yader accompanied Thongchi during the felicitation programme.