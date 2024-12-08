Coordination meeting on infrastructure challenges at DH

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 7 Dec: A coordination meeting was convened by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar with the medical superintendent, the DMO, the DRCHO, and staffers of the PHE and UD departments here on Saturday to discuss the infrastructure challenges and safety and efficiency of the healthcare facilities at the district hospitalhere.

The DC emphasised the need for coordination between the PHE and the UD departments to facilitate prompt relocation from the old building to the new building, ensuring that the process and inauguration take place as soon as possible.

The meeting recognised the geographical vulnerabilities of the hospital, which is situated on a slope, and the attendees stressed the importance of constructing a protective wall to mitigate risks associated with potential natural disaster,mainly during monsoon.

Meanwhile, in an effort to promote environmental sustainability, the construction of a sewage treatment plant was also proposed to ensure that wastewater generated by the hospital is treated before being discharged into the community drainage system, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

Officials highlighted the lack of designated open spaces for waste landfills at the hospital. Given the limitations of the existing incinerator, there was a consensus on the necessity of installing an additional incinerator to adequately manage the growing waste produced by the hospital.

Furthermore, it was noted with concern that, while the new hospital building was constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic, which emphasised the importance of hand hygiene, there are currently no provisions for water supply in doctors’ and nurses’ rooms.

In the light of recent incidents at RG Kar Medical College, and the East Kameng district hospital, the necessity for a robust security system was unanimously acknowledged. The officials agreed on the urgent need for a complete boundary wall around the hospital and prompt installation of a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system to enhance security measures.

The meeting concluded with a call for assistance from the PHE department to facilitate necessary arrangements for water supply.