Controversy over ambiguity in Dental Surgeon selection process

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Claims have emerged that established rules were violated and procedures were not followed in the selection process for a dental surgeon in Longding. A candidate who was deprived of the post alleged that the selected candidate did not meet the required qualifications as mandated.

Eight candidates appeared for the post of Dental Surgeon in the walk-in interview for the position, which was advertised under the National Oral Health Programme (NOHP) by the District Health Society of Longding. The vacancy was advertised on November 20th, and the viva voce took place on December 5th. The results were declared the same day, with Dr. Sedan Wangsu being selected, and Dr. Charang Hakhun and Dr. Wangtah Wangsu placed on the first and second waiting lists, respectively, for the Dental Surgeon post.

Speaking to this reporter, Dr. Wangtah Wangsu expressed surprise at the selection of the candidate, as the individual did not carry an experience certificate during the interview, only an internship certificate, as informed by the candidate. Wangtah said, “If rules and regulations are created, they should be adhered to by everyone and applied equally to all.”

Dr. Sedan Wangsu, speaking to this reporter, mentioned that although he had one year of dental experience, he did not bring the certificate since the advertisement listed “desirable” two years of experience. He said, “The advertisement should have been more specific. If it was mandatory, I would not have been eligible. Since it was listed as desirable, I did not pay much attention to the experience certificate.”

Earlier, Dr. Wangtah Wangsu had informed digital media networks that he had seen two or three candidates rejected during the scrutiny process for lacking experience documents. However, he was surprised to later see their names on the merit list.

Speaking to ADC Longding, who is also the chairman of the interview committee, Mirpe Tato addressed the ambiguity in the notification and the last-minute changes to the advertisement. He said, “I had no other intention. Our intention was good, as there were only eight candidates for the Dental Surgeon post. Based on their eligibility and documents, we allowed all the candidates to appear for the viva, including those without full documentation.”

When asked if any complaints had been raised by the candidates, Tato responded, “We will look into it. We cannot make a decision at this moment, but we will consider both sides. We also regret the situation and did not anticipate such consequences.”

Apart from the chairman, four board members were present for the examination. Meanwhile, Phepang Wangsu was selected for the post of Dental Assistant, and Nahlak Wangsa and Wangjing Wangsu were placed on the first and second waiting lists, respectively.

Tato said that, since there were a dozen candidates for the Dental Assistant position, selection was based on experience. Two exams were conducted on the same day, and Tato claimed that the process was fair, transparent, and effectively conducted.

The advertisement was issued under Government Order NOHP/SOHC/2016/01, dated 21/10/2024, which stated that preference would be given to eligible local candidates.

Recently, seven GDMOs (General Duty Medical Officers) and dental surgeons were recruited two months ago through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. According to a senior official from the Health Department, no advertisements for dentists had been issued over the past decade, until this recent advertisement for dental doctors. The official also stated that there are many unemployed dentists in the state. It is reported that the government is soon processing a file to advertise for 160 dental doctor positions.

Interviews for 20 dental doctors and 60 dental assistants have already been conducted across 26 districts of the state. Longding has just one dental surgeon.

While other districts are facing a shortage of dental doctors, there are currently 10 dental doctors at Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat.