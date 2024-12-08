NES unit organises wildlife protection awareness prog

LEMMI, 7 Dec: The Nyishi Elite Society’s (NES) Pakke-Kessang district unit, in collaboration with the district administration and the forest department,conducted a wildlife protection awareness programme at Baliso village in Dissing Passo circle.

On the occasion, 19 airguns were surrendered by the youths of Seijosa block. Wildlife activists and members of NGOs were also felicitated

for their role in preservation of wildlife.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge said that the idea of preservation of wildlife, the gun surrender campaign, and the hornbill nest adoption programme started a decade ago in the district. He appealed to the public to extend full support to this noble initiative of the NES.

PDIF chairman Tayum Tok urged the people to “enjoy the beauty of wild animals and birds in their ecological habitats in the forests but not on the dinner plate.”

The Pakke tiger reserve and sanctuary DFO stressed the importance of sustainable development. The DFO said that development should not be not at the cost of the environment.

The NES’ Pakke-Kessang district unit secretary Dr Tabing Nabam highlighted the background of the NES’ mission for protection and preservation of wildlife.

Earlier, the NES’ district unit chairman Tagum Techi spoke on the importance of a balanced ecosystem, and the coexistence between wildlife and humans since time immemorial.