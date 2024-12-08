Ribe clinches 50+& 55+ men’s singles title

CM’s Sub-Veteran & Veteran State Badminton Championship

TEZU, 7 Dec: Laa Ribe from Kamle won the 55+ men’s singles title of the 11th Li-Ning Chief Minister’s Sub-Veteran & Veteran State Badminton Championship, defeating Kalom Pait from Upper Subansiri in the final here.

Taanu Tamin of Upper Subansiri and NL Togu of Keyi Panyor secured the third position.

Laa Ribe also won the 50+ men’s singles title, beating Somar Potom of West Siang in the final. Jarsa Gamlin and Karmo Riram, also from West Siang, shared the third position.

In the 55+ men’s doubles, Kalom Pait and Taanu Tamin from Upper Subansiri emerged victorious, while (Laa) Ribe and NL Togu were the runner-up.

Arup Buragohain and Dobin Lendo from Keyi Panyor and Leparada shared the third position with Doli Lollen and Kento Ngomdir from West Siang.

Jarsa Gamlin and Karmo Riram from West Siang clinched the 50+ men’s doubles title, defeating the duo of Nich Bapu and Robinson Gogoi of Keyi Panyor.

Kamnga Ronya and Taanu Tamin from Upper Subansiri shared the third position with Arup Buragohain and NLTogu of Keyi Panyor.

Monya Riba and Tojo Bam from Leparada beat the pair of Nawang Thutan and Sonam Tsering from Tawang in the final to win the men’s 45+ men’s doubles title.

Jarsa Gamlin and Karmo Riram of West Siang shared the third position with Apomo Lingi and Saji Baby from Lower Dibang Valley.

Yane Kamsar of Upper Subansiri won the 40+ women’s singles title, beating Boni Yupu from the same district in the final.

Tarak Kayum and Taw Yania from Kurung Kumey finished third.

The 35+ mixed doubles title went to Nich Taku and Boni Yupu of Papum Pare and Upper Subansiri. Tai Kagung and Irani Sonowal from Keyi Panyor were the runner-up.

Kenjom Ete and Sushma Linggi from West Siang shared the third position with Dekio Gumja and Yane Kamsar from Upper Subansiri.

(Dekio) Gumja won the 35+ men’s singles title, beating Barailum Chaitom from Anjaw in the final.

Nich Taku of Papum Pare and Gungte Yangfo of East Kameng secured the third spot.

Addressing the players at the concluding function here on Friday, local MLA Dr Mohesh Chai underscored the significance of nurturing sportsmanship and encouraged the youths to play sports to stay physically fit and healthy.

“The championship serves not only as a platform for veterans to exhibit their talent but also inspires younger generations to pursue sports with dedication,” Dr Chai said.

Lohit SP Thutan Jamba, Lohit District Badminton Association (LDBA) secretary Bablalum Chiba and others also addressed the gathering.

Held under the theme ‘No to drugs, yes to badminton’, the tournament saw the participation of 303 shuttlers.

National umpire Tania Yasap, Pema Laden and BP Lahon were the referee and deputy referees, respectively.

The event was organised by the LDBA under the aegis of the Arunachal State Badminton Association.