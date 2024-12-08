Governor donates on Armed Forces Flag Day

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sainik Board, led by its Director RD Musabi, observed the Armed Forces Flag Day on 7 December and collected contributions for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

Governor KT Parnaik made generous personal contributions towards the AFFDF.

Participating in the Armed Forces Flag Day initiative at the Raj Bhavan, the governor said that it motivates the citizens to be partners in support of the armed forces who safeguard the integrity of the nation.

He said that the Armed Force Flag Day reminds the citizens of the nation that the wellbeing of the armed forces personnel is in the hands of its citizens and they share this responsibility

with the government of the day.

The governor appealed to the people to contribute towards the AFFDF. He said that the fund will be used in the rehabilitation of battle casualties, the welfare of service personnel, their families, and ex-servicemen and their families in dire straits. (Raj Bhavan)