India to create comprehensive anti-drone unit for border security: Shah

[ Neelabh Srivastava ]

JODHPUR, 8 Dec: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will soon create a comprehensive anti-drone unit to secure its borders as the “menace” of unmanned aerial vehicles is going to get serious in the coming days.

Addressing BSF troops at the 60th raising day event of the force here at its training camp, about 300 kmsfrom the India-Pakistan border, Shah said that the initial results of a “laser equipped anti-drone gun-mounted” mechanism have been encouraging.

This has led to an increase in drone neutralisation anddetection cases, up from 3 percent to 55 percent, along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, he said.

“The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days… We are tackling this issue with a ‘whole of government’ approach with the defence and research organisations and the DRDO joining hands.

“We are going to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country in the coming time,” Shah said.

According to official data, more than 260 drones have been downed or recovered from India’s border with Pakistan this year as compared to about 110 in 2023.

The maximum number of such interdictions of drones carrying arms and drugs has taken place in Punjab and very few in Rajasthan and Jammu.

The minister reviewed the ceremonial parade, took salute and awarded medals to gallantry award winners and some other decorations.