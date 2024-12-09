Awareness prog for farmers organised

HAYULIANG, 8 Dec: Twenty-one farmers from Khupaliang village benefitted from a two-day awareness programme on nutritional kitchen, organised by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Saturday.

The programme, led by KVK home science expert Pooja Singnale, highlighted the critical role of nutritional kitchen gardening in enhancing household food and nutritional security. She presented an innovative model inspired by the local Mishmi culture, featuring a traditional chang-ghar, bamboo-fenced boundaries, and small kitchen garden plots surrounding the house.

The model also incorporated integrated poultry and piggery units, offering a holistic approach to nutrition by serving as rich sources of essential micronutrients like iron and zinc, along with high-quality protein.

Singnale emphasised the importance of these practices in combating anaemia and malnutrition in the region, because according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), anaemia prevalence rates in Anjaw district was 56.6% among children under five and 40% among adult women.

To promote the adoption of nutritional kitchen gardening, the participants were provided with seasonal vegetable seeds, and were encouraged to implement the concepts discussed during the training.

Agronomist Kh Naveen explained integrated nutrient management of soil for various crops, emphasising on soil health and soil testing, while horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav spoke on fruit cultivation.

Meanwhile, the KVK also organised a two-day awareness programme on ‘protective cultivation of vegetable crops’ in Khupa town.

The programme was aimed at equipping farmers with advanced techniques and knowledge to enhance vegetable productivity through protected cultivation.

Twenty-one farmers participated in the programme.