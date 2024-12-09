YMCR receives ‘Excellence in environmental conservation’ award

DIBRUGARH, 8 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh-based NGO Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) was conferred the prestigious ‘Excellence in Environment Conservation’ award here in Assam on Sunday at the Sadin-Pratidin Group’s Achiever Awards-2024.

The NGO was recognised for its tireless efforts in combating pollution, restoring rivers, and promoting environmental sustainability.

The award ceremony, held at the Rangghar auditorium of Dibrugarh University, was graced by union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

The achiever awards presented annually by the Sadin Pratidin Group for the past 10 years honours distinguished individuals and organisations and their exceptional contributions to research, literature, arts, science, culture, sports, and

social development -fields that have significantly advanced Northeast India’s progress.

Receiving the award, YMCR chairman SD Lodaexpressed gratitude for the recognition.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award,” he said.

“It is a proof to the tireless efforts of our team and volunteers who have dedicated themselves to preserving our environment. This recognition will further motivate us to intensify our work and inspire others to join our mission. We aim to not only clean our rivers but also foster a sense of environmental consciousness among the youths of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region,” Loda said.

The YMCR has been at the forefront of various environmental initiatives, including river cleaning drives, afforestation programmes, and awareness campaigns. The NGO has consistently strived to inspire and mobilise the youths to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts.