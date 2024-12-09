Sonam wins silver in skateboarding park

62nd National Roller Skating Championships

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Nani Sonam from Arunachal Pradesh secured the silver medal in the skateboarding park of the ongoing 62nd National Roller Skating Championships, 2024 in Bangalore on Sunday.

With this, she has become the first from Arunachal to win a medal in the skateboarding park in the female category. This was also her maiden participation in the skateboarding park.

Sonam had earlier won the gold medal in the senior female skateboarding category of the 60th and the 61st National Roller Skating Championships, which were held in Karnataka in 2022 and Chandigarh in 2023, respectively.