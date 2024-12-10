Awareness campaigns on gender-based violence, NALSA schemes

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the One-Stop Centre (OSC) Itanagar and Bodhana NGO, organised an awareness campaign on gender-based violence (GBV) and NALSA schemes at the government upper primary school (GUPS) in Lorr village in Papum Pre district on Monday.

Resource person from the APSLSA, advocate Kamin Danggen, shared insights into the child-friendly legal services and the Legal Services for Persons with Mental Illness and Intellectual Disabilities Scheme,2024.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling highlighted gender-based violence.

A workshop and an interactive session were held,during which students participated in identifying gender-based violence.

Artists from Bodhana NGO created a powerful wall painting, depicting themes of gender-based violence. The members of the NGO also presented a moving performance on gender-based violence.

The event witnessed active participation of members of the APWWS, the staff of the OSC Itanagar, GUPS Headmaster Atul Bagang, teachers and students, fostering a collective commitment to eliminate gender-based violence.

Meanwhile, a similar campaign, themed ‘Activism against gender-based violence (GBV)’, is underway at the Sarah Institute of Paramedical Science (SIPS) in Itanagar, drawing 55 participants from diverse backgrounds, including students, teachers, and like-minded individuals from Satra and Sewa International, from 25 November to 10 December.

The gathering is serving as a platform for dialogue and action to raise awareness about gender-based violence and promote gender equality.

The event is a collaborative effort between Sankalp: State Hub for Empowerment of Women (SHEW), the women & child development (WCD) department, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, and USAID PRERANA, a project implemented by Jhpiego in the eight northeastern states.

These organisations joined forces to create an informative and engaging session to combat GBV and empower the local community.

“PRERNA programme officer Techi Tapu presented an overview of the USAID PRERANA’s (Promoting Equity & Reproductive Health Access for North East India) project and gender in public health, and the importance of the 16 days of activism,” the USAID PRERNA informed in a release.

WCD Sangkalp gender specialist Tame Achum shed light on various programmes under the WCD, such as Mission Shakti: OSC, Women Helpline (181), Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Nai Adalat, Saki Sadhan & Niwas and State Sankalp, designed to support victims of GBV and promote gender equity.

The participants were informed about available resources and support systems for those affected by gender-based violence.

Following the presentation, an interactive discussion session took place, providing a platform for participants to share their views, experiences, and insights on the issue of GBV. The discussion was vibrant and thought-provoking, emphasising the need for community-based solutions to address the root causes of violence and the importance of collective responsibility in ending GBV.

PRERNA ISRN project officer Siddharta Pukan also spoke.

One of the key features of the event was the signature campaign. Participants were invited to take a public pledge to never commit, condone, or remain silent about gender-based violence. This symbolic act reinforced the shared commitment to combating GBV and ensuring a safe, supportive environment for all individuals, regardless of gender, the release stated.