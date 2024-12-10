CS takes stock developmental works

AALO, 9 Dec: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta took stock of the progress of developmental projects of various departments in West Siang district during a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

Gupta asked the West Siang DC to organise drug awareness campaigns at schools and colleges in the district.

Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Pandey gave assurance that the UD department would provide help in proper management of garbage in Aalo town.

Earlier, DC Mamu Hage briefed the chief secretary and the commissioner on various developmental activities, including major ongoing projects, in West Siang district.

“West Siang has huge potential for tourism activities, horticulture and agriculture etc,” Hage said.

During the meeting, the DC and the officers apprised the chief secretary of the departmental issues that are disrupting the developmental activities.

The status all the major projects were also presented by the respective departments.

West Siang SSP Tumme Amo said that the district police recently formed the district community police “where all the sectors presidents/secretaries and youths will perform night patrolling with the district police to check illegal activities, especially drug peddling.”

Prior to the meeting, the chief secretary and the commissioner, accompanied by the DC, visited the garbage dumping ground in Hissam village and the health & wellness centre in Darka village, and also inspected the ongoing construction of the mini-secretariat here. (DIPRO)