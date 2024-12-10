Multifaceted approach needed to achieve 100% immunisation of children: DHS

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Dec: Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Riken Rina underscored the need to revitalise the workforce and adopt a multifaceted approach to achieve the goal of cent percent immunisation of children.

Chairing the second state task force for immunisation meeting here on Monday, Dr Rina said, “The immunisation programmes for the children and vaccinating them is a priority of the health department, but, at the same time, concerted and coordinated efforts of the other stakeholders, like education and women and child development departments, PRI members and NGOs are equally important for the success of the programme.”

Family Welfare Joint Director Dr Marbom Basar urged the district medical officers to analyse the challenges leading to immunisation dropout, and to develop comprehensive, actionable strategies to improve immunisation coverage.

NHM nodal officer Dr D Padung informed that the state’s average immunisation coverage is 80 percent as against the target of 95 percent.

Highlighting the challenges posed by migration and dual citizenships in capturing accurate data, Dr Padung emphasised the importance of the UWIN portal.

“UWIN is a tracking portal developed by the government of India to streamline and digitalise the immunisation process,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the family planning deputy director, the members of the state task force, representative WCD and urban development departments, and others.