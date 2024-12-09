HRA controversy surrounds IAS officer

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The question is whether an IAS officer can have government accommodation and still draw housing rent allowance (HRA) from the government. The answer is both no and maybe.

The central government, in an order issued on 23 September, 2022, withdrew incentives meant for AGMUT cadres, including a 25% hike in basic pay and the provision to retain accommodation allocated at the last posting before being posted to the northeastern states. While some state governments have offered incentives in place of the provisions withdrawn by the central government, there appears to be no such policy in Arunachal. At least, there are no documents in the public domain.

The issue has come to the fore after an APCS officer posted as EAC in Kurung Kumey district wrote to the chief vigilance officer, alleging that the DC of Kurung Kumey, despite staying in the DC bungalow, is drawing HRA.

He has sought an action into the matter. Tagam Mibang, posted as EAC-cum-SDO, made the allegations against DC Vishaka Yadav on 19 November, demanding that if such a rule exists, the facility should be extended to all. He further claimed that a circle officer, who is also the drawing and disbursing officer and reportedly conniving with the DC regarding HRA, has been rewarded with a good car, while the EAC has been given the most dilapidated one.

The DC, who has been posted in the district since March 2024, reportedly did not draw HRA but later decided to make use of a provision regarding grant of HRA. A 2018 office memorandum from the ministry of finance allows HRA at the old station (ie, Delhi) if officers are posted to northeastern states. But what about the 2022 withdrawal of special provisions for the AGMUT cadre?

It’s complicated in Arunachal. Reportedly, the personnel department has sent the matter to the finance department for clarity.