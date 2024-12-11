APSHRC calls upon stakeholders to work together to protect human rights

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) called upon all the stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society organisations, NGOs and the general public to join hands and work together to protect the fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The APSHRC gave the call on the occasion of Human Rights Day on Tuesday.

“The rights to life, liberty, equality, and dignity form the cornerstone of our democracy and are enshrined as fundamental principles in our Constitution,” the APSHRC said in a release.

The commission urged all citizens to actively participate in fostering a culture of respect and equality. Expressing grave concern over the increasing instances of human rights violations in the region, the APSHRC said: “These violations threaten not only individual freedoms but also the principles of justice and democracy that bind us as a nation.”

“Together, we can ensure that every individual lives with dignity and freedom, as envisioned by our Constitution,” the release added.

Meanwhile, APSHRC Acting Chairperson Bamang Tago and its Deputy Registrar Mama Tang attended the Human Rights Day observation at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Tuesday.