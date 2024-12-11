Loda clinches GAMMA MMA U-16 Boys World Championship title

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Hosam Loda of Arunachal Pradesh clinched the Global Martial Arts Association (GAMMA) MMA U-16 Boys 46 kg World Championship title at Dewa United Arena in Indonesia.

Loda’s dominant performance in the final against Portugal’s Correia Goncalves, which resulted in a first-round stoppage, has brought immense pride to the state.

Athletes from over 80 countries participated in the event.

Loda, who honed his skills at Shwkhaw MMA & Fitness Gym in Nirjuli, has been hailed as an inspiration for young athletes across the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Loda for the achievement.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hosam Loda from East Kameng district on achieving the incredible milestone of becoming the GAMMA MMA U16 Boys – 46 kg World Champion! Your first-round stoppage victory against Correia Goncalves at the GAMMA World MMA Championships 2024 in Indonesia is a moment

of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire nation,” Mein wrote in X.

The East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation also congratulated Loda and lauded him as an inspiration for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India.

The Loda Welfare Society (LWS) termed it a rare feat that has brought honour to the entire Loda society.

“Hosam’s dedication and resilience are a testament to what young people can achieve through hard work. We hope his journey inspires more youths from our clan and state to embrace sports as a path to excellence and self-discipline, LWS chairman Tarang Loda said.

Meanwhile, Shwkhaw MMA & Fitness Gym, Nirjuli founder and coach Sujoy Mannow said: “Hosam’s triumph is not just his personal victory but a reminder of the potential that lies within every aspiring athlete. We are immensely proud of him, as well as our other representatives, Tana Lusiya and Mark Tamang, who also represented India on the global stage. I urge the youths to pursue sports with passion and discipline, as it can lead to remarkable opportunities and life-changing experiences,” he said.