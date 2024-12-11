Rescued black panther succumbs to sustained bullet wounds

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The seriously injured adult black panther which had been rescued from Sunpura in Lohit district on 6 December died due to bullet injuries it sustained. It passed away in the Roing mini-zoo in Lower Dibang Valley district.

During the postmortem, 20 bullets/pallets were found from the head and body of the animal by a team of veterinary doctors.

A team of vets had been treating the animal since its arrival at the zoo.

“In spite of the best of the efforts done to treat the animal and rehabilitate under the close monitoring and supervision of Mito Rumi, DFO, Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Roing, the team could not ensure the survival of the animal,” the PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden said in a press release.

“Prima facie the above incident is a case of hunting of wild animal, which is an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 972,” the release said.

The Lohit forest division’s DFO has been directed

to register an FIR (wildlife offence report) immediately as per provisions under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and conduct necessary investigation by appointing an investigation officer to arrest the offender(s) and seize the weapons used for hunting the animal.

The DFO has been advised to take necessary technical assistance from the Lohit district police during the investigation process.

Meanwhile, in order to conduct a detailed investigation of the case, the PCCF & chief wildlife warden has constituted a six-member special investigation team, headed by Conservator of Forests & Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve Field Director VK Jawal.

The SIT has been directed to proceed to the site of the incident immediately and conduct a detailed investigation into the case in coordination with the investigation officer.

“The team will also make necessary search, seizure and arrest of offenders as per the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972,” the release said.

The black panther is one of the endangered large cat species found in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh and is a Schedule-1 animal species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.