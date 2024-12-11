Legal awareness prog marks Human Rights Day observation

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and NGO Bodhana, organised a legal awareness programme on elimination of gender-based violence, child-friendly legal services, importance of marriage registration, and various NALSA schemes at the government upper primary school (GUPS) in ESS Sector here on Monday to mark the Human Rights Day.

APSLSA advocate Kamin Danggen conducted a session covering the NALSA’s legal services for senior citizens, child-friendly legal services schemes, effective implementation of poverty alleviation schemes, the importance of marriage registration, legal services for disaster victims and the national legal helpline toll-free number 15100.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling highlighted the key legal frameworks designed to protect vulnerable groups, including the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015.

A live performance by the Bodhana team creatively illustrated the significance of human rights for all genders, including transgender individuals.

Additionally, a unique exercise encouraged students to reflect on and challenge gender stereotypes through art, fostering critical thinking and dialogue.

Advocates Terji Gamlin and Iken Ado also shared valuable perspectives on relevant legal topics, enriching the discussions.

GUPS head teacher Khema Khamhoo also spoke.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Undersecretary Keter Bagra, students, teachers, school staff, APWWS members and staff from the One-Stop Centre, Itanagar.

This event marked a significant step in promoting awareness of human rights and empowering young minds to challenge stereotypes and foster equality in society.