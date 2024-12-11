Aturto set to host ‘Aturto 2.3, The Next Chapter’

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Aturto, one of India’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promoters, based in Arunachal Pradesh and founded by Higio Taarak and Hage Omo, is all set to host its most ambitious event yet – ‘Aturto 2.3, The Next Chapter’.

Aturto began in 2023, and has since completed five editions.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Tuesday, Aturto CEO Higio Taarak said, “Each year, Aturto organises three events – two

in the districts of Arunachal and the final edition in capital city Itanagar. This highly anticipated event will take place on 21 December at Waii International Hotel, Itanagar, marking a historic moment for MMA in Arunachal and beyond.”

He said that the event is particularly significant as Aturto officially transitions to professional status for the first time. “Fighters from across the globe are set to participate, bringing unprecedented international recognition to Arunachal,” he informed.

Taarak said that the event’s transition to the professional status “opens up earning opportunities for fighters, empowering athletes from Arunachal, the Northeast and across India to pursue MMA as a career.”

Taarak continued, “Aturto has already laid the foundation for success through its ‘Get Stronger with Aturto’ initiative.”

Earlier, in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club, the Nigla Rehab Khamir and personnel of the Itanagar police, Aturto conducted three impactful workshops to promote fitness, resilience, and awareness on MMA.

“By hosting this pro event, Aturto is placing Arunachal on the global MMA map, creating pathways for athletes to represent the state and the country on an international stage,” said Taarak.

He further informed: “For the first time, auditions for ring girls were held with the aim of celebrating glamour beyond stigma. This initiative seeks to empower participants while redefining traditional roles in MMA events.”

The fight card features some of India’s top MMA talents and international competitors, promising a thrilling night of skill, power and grit.

The pro fight card:

Bantamweight

Kim Jun Seok (South Korea) – Team Poma

vs

Punyajit Likharu (Assam) – Crosstrain

Flyweight

Jeko Laishram (Manipur) – RMX

vs

Laki Weshi (Arunachal Pradesh) – Team Illegal

Flyweight

Kishore (Karnataka) – BK

vs

Diyo Rimo (Arunachal Pradesh) – Team Illegal

Flyweight

PMS Dwangliana (Mizoram) – Team Joseph

vs

Nisham Waii (Arunachal Pradesh) – Team Illegal

Bantamweight

Anubhav Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) – Crosstrain

vs

Nyke Singpho (Arunachal Pradesh) – Gymvengers

The semi-pro fight card:

Catchweight

Adnan Deshmukh (Maharashtra) – WFC

vs

Yumter Taipodia (Arunachal Pradesh) – Team Illegal

Strawweight

Synrop Wahlang (Meghalaya) – Team Revolution

vs

Lomdik Tath (Arunachal Pradesh) – Team Illegal

Bantamweight

Pankaj Das (Assam) – Dojang

vs

Onseng Lee Singpho Shwkhaw (Arunachal Pradesh)

Flyweight

Kago Tamang (MMA Ziro)

vs

Gyamar Aviro (Gymvengers, Naharlagun)

Featherweight

Bantiplang Khongwir (Mizoram) – Team Revolution

vs

Sonam Wangchuk (Arunachal Pradesh) – Team Illegal