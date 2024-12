ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Six judo players from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by their coach and manager, left here on Monday for Agartala, Tripura, to participate in the 68th National School Games 2024-25 (U-17 Girls), to be held there from 12 to 15 December.

The judokas are Nishani Khen, Monjula Marai, Tunu Gamlin, Pona Jenchan, Sherap Lhamu and Lemai Wangsu. Nasali Mikhu and Yamyum Khocha are the coach and the manager, respectively.