Take Taki Memorial T20 Cricket Tourney underway

PANGIN, 10 Dec: The 2nd edition of the Late Tage Taki Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament began at the general ground here in Siang district on 9 December.

Twenty-two teams from Siang and other districts are competing in the tournament.

Panging ADC Jacob Tabing inaugurated the tournament in the presence of ZPM and Siang District Cricket Association president Tani Taki, and others.

Tabing underscored the vital role of sports, not only as a potential career path but also as a powerful tool to instil discipline in the lives of young people.

Taki spoke on “affiliating the cricket tournament with the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Siang district,” which he said would “give exposure to young talents from the district.”

Earlier, the tournament’s patron Tajing Taki said that the tournament is organised in memory of his father, late Tage Taki, and has now reached its second edition. He noted that “the tournament is a Taki family initiative, aimed at providing budding cricketers with exposure and a platform.”

Boleng Cricket Club defeated KP XI in the inaugural match.