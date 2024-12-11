Drug peddler arrested, over 6.5 kg cannabis seized

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Dec: The Naharlagun police apprehended a man from Papu Nallah here and seized over 6.5 kgs of cannabis from his possession on Monday.

During routine patrolling, a police team received credible information regarding storage of cannabis by a suspected drug peddler in Papu Nallah. Acting swiftly, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev raided the location under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.

The raid, carried out in the presence of Naharlagun EAC Khoda Bath, resulted in the recovery of 33.4 grams of cannabis from the possession of the accused Rage Kena (35), of Giba village in Upper Subansiri district, currently residing in Papu Nallah.

A detailed search of Kena’s rented rooms in PapuNallah uncovered an additional 6.5 kgs of suspected cannabis concealed in a white sack, Gambo said.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.