3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

ZIRO, 11 Dec: Three persons have been arrested by Ziro police in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday in connection with theft of a car parked in Gandhi market area, Hapoli.

The arrested accused persons are identified as Nanu Tamang(18), Robi Numi and Moidul Islam (24). A stolen car has been recovered from the accused.

Acting on a complaint received on 4 December regarding theft of a Nissan Terrano vehicle from Hapoli area, a police team led by OC Inspector R. Borang under the supervision of SDPO and SP started investigation.

The team reviewed available CCTV footages, conducted technical analysis and engaged local sources in order to trace the accused.

After consistent efforts, the police arrested Nanu Tamang, a resident of Lakhimpur district in Assam from Ziro. Tamang is the person behind lifting of the Nissan Terrano vehicle, police said.

Following the disclosure of Tamang, the team arrested Robi Numi and Moidul Islam, who happen to be brokers, from Pappu Nallah in Naharlagun. The team recovered the stolen vehicle from the possession of Moidul Islam accordingly.

During interrogation it was also revealed that the alleged brokers have sold the stolen car at Rs. 60000 to a customer.

Sincere efforts are being made to track down the customer, the Lower Subansiri SP said in a release. Further investigation is underway, the release added.