One arrested, suspected heroin seized

ZIRO, 11 Dec: A team of Ziro police led by Inspector R. Borang under the supervision of SDPO and SP in Lower Subansiri district arrested one Sunny Bangsia (40) for drug peddling on Monday and recovered 5.8 gms of suspected heroin from his possession.

The arrest was made by police team based on a tip off that Bangsia, who was in possession of contraband substances, reached Ziro from Nirjuli/Banderdewa. The team also conducted thorough search in presence of executive magistrate in a rental apartment at medical colony where the alleged accused was residing, and recovered suspected heroin from his possession.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation is going on.