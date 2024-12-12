A team of scientists from Longding KVK comprising in-charge senior scientist-cum-KVK head A. Kirankumar Singh, SMS (horticulture) Vikas and SMS (agri engineering) Dr. Amit Kumar, participated in the regional citrus biodiversity fair, 2024 held at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) in Pasighat on 10 and 11 December, with 16 local germplasms of citrus fruits of Longding district. The biggest pomelo displayed by the ICAR-KVK Longding was the centre of attraction during the fair. Other varied items of pomelo and lemon have also drawn huge visitors. (KVK Longding)