DC takes stock of ongoing developmental projects

KHONSA, 11 Dec: Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran inspected various ongoing developmental projects in Khonsa block on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner, accompanied by the departmental engineers, inspected the PMGSY road from Kheti to Laho, development of the administrative and academic blocks of Government Higher Secondary School, upgradation of Nehru Stadium, Khonsa, augmentation of multi-village drinking water supply at New Colony, Kheti and Material Recovery Facility at CK road near Charju.

While inspecting the 15-km Kheti to Laho road, the DC inquired about the new technology adopted for construction following the unsuccessful results of nanotechnology.

RWD EE Walat Hondiq explained the use of cement treated base technology and also highlighted the causes of failure of the nanotechnology.

Hondiq said that ‘poor selection of materials (non-gravelly soil), inadequate

pulverization, mixing and compaction of the stabilized base and absence of GSB as a drainage layer in road design led to the failure of nanotechnology.

The road is expected to be completed by January, 2025.

Aran directed the departments concerned to ensure that all works are executed in strict adherence to the approved detailed project reports and technical specifications.

He stressed the importance of site engineers monitoring projects closely to maintain quality and ensure the delivery of durable infrastructure.

Highlighting the importance of timely completion of the project, the DC urged all the departments to stick to the set timelines and avoid unnecessary delays. He emphasized that expeditious completion would allow the local community to benefit from the improved infrastructure and public services at the earliest. (DIPRO)