MLA underscores need for awareness on protection of forest & wildlife

TAWANG, 11 Dec: MLA Tsering Lhamu urged the forest department and local NGO Tangnyom Tsokpa to continue the wildlife awareness programme on regular basis with involvement of students while addressing an awareness programme on “protection and conservation of forest & wildlife” under Green India Mission, organized by the Tawang forest division in collaboration with Tangnyom Tsokpa.

She further said that “GBs are the representatives of district administration at village level and they need to implement all the guideline and instruction passed down to them by the administration.”

During the programme, the members present were apprised about new findings on floral diversity by Tawang forest division.

Wildlife Institute of India (WII) project assistant Pujan Kumar Pradhan gave a power-point presentation on the wildlife diversity and their conservation status and challenges. Tawang DFO Piyush Gaikwad briefed the villagers on the provision of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and also apprised them to keep vigilant on impending challenges of forest fire in Lumla sector.

Tangnyom Tsokpa president Nawang Norbu requested the villagers to have compassion and love towards wildlife and to extend cooperation to the NGO in efficient protection of wild animals.

An awareness programme was also held at Upper Primary School, Gongkhar on Wednesday, which was attended by a large number of villagers, students, GBs and PRI members from Bongleng, Kharung, Bomja, Khet, Gyamdong, Gongkhar and Mukto villages. Solar lamps were also distributed to all the participants during the two-day programme.