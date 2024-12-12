Lok Sabha sees repeated adjournments over Manipur, Soros, ‘personal remarks’

NEW DELHI, 11 Dec: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday saw repeated adjournments following spats between the treasury and the opposition benches on various issues including the Manipur situation, the BJP’s allegations on Congress leaders’ links with billionaire George Soros and remarks made on Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha took up the entire Question Hour which was followed by the Zero Hour with members raising issues related to their constituencies.

Trouble broke out in the House when Congress member Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of violence in Manipur and accused the BJP of using the Soros issue to hide its “failures” in the northeastern state.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal hit back, accusing the Congress leadership of having links with Soros-backed outfits that were allegedly working to destabilise India.

As the opposition and treasury benches traded charges, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

When the House reconvened, the Railway (Amendment) Bill, which was pending for days, was passed following a debate.

There were fresh verbal clashes when TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee was speaking during a discussion on the amendments to the Disaster Management Act. When the House re-assembled, a Samajwadi Party member started speaking on the Bill. But noisy protests by the treasury benches continued, after which the Chair adjourned the House for the day. (PTI)