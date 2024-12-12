Line hotel owners take pledge to not serve wild meat

LEMMI, 11 Dec: All line hotel owners in Lemmi town in Pakke Kessang district have pledged not to serve wild meat in their hotels.

They took the pledge during a wildlife protection awareness campaign organized by Pakke Kessang district unit of Nyishi Elite Society (NES) at Rilloh village in Tazahappa circle on Wednesday.

On the occasion, 14 air guns were also surrendered to the forest department.

Hailing the NES’s noble initiative, the Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner Bani Lego assured to support the campaign in letter and spirit. He directed Goan Burahs to play a proactive role in curbing rampant hunting.

The Pakke Kessang SP, ZPM Sunil Nabam and the RFO of Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary also attended the programme and appealed to the people to cooperate with the law-enforcing agencies in curbing illegal hunting and timber operations in the district.

The NES’s Pakke Kessang unit secretary Dr. Tabing Nabam highlighted the NES mission for protection and preservation of wildlife in Nyishi inhabited districts and appealed to all the stakeholders to play a pivotal role in disseminating the messages to common masses.